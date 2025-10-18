Home / India News / Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

The state government had, earlier this week, approved an aid of Rs 1,356.30 crore for 21.66 lakh affected farmers

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Opposition parties have, however, dubbed the relief package as "too meagre" to help cultivators rebuild their lives (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the disbursal of Rs 3,258 crore financial assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to excess rainfall and floods in 23 districts, state Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said.

The state relief and rehabilitation minister on Friday said that over the past two days, the government has approved the disbursement of Rs 5,364 crore through multiple resolutions to support farmers.

The government has now sanctioned Rs 3,258 crore for 3.365 million farmers in 23 rain and flood-affected districts, he said in an official statement.

The state government had, earlier this week, approved an aid of Rs 1,356.30 crore for 2.166 million affected farmers.

Earlier this month, the government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers, asserting that the total assistance will be Rs 48,000 per hectare.

Opposition parties have, however, dubbed the relief package as "too meagre" to help cultivators rebuild their lives.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, destroying crops on 6.869 million hectares across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Southern dams fill as heavy rains lash TN; Chennai sees continued downpour

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' ahead of Diwali, temperatures dips

Judicial inquiry into Leh violence fulfils Ladakh's demand: Chief secretary

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025: Sarayu Ghats to glow with 2.8 mn lamps

Mozambique boat accident: 3 Indians dead, 5 missing; rescue ops underway

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentFloodsFloods in Indiafarmers in India

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story