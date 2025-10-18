Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹3,258 cr aid for farmers hit by rain, floods

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the disbursal of Rs 3,258 crore financial assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to excess rainfall and floods in 23 districts, state Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said.

The state relief and rehabilitation minister on Friday said that over the past two days, the government has approved the disbursement of Rs 5,364 crore through multiple resolutions to support farmers.

The government has now sanctioned Rs 3,258 crore for 3.365 million farmers in 23 rain and flood-affected districts, he said in an official statement.

The state government had, earlier this week, approved an aid of Rs 1,356.30 crore for 2.166 million affected farmers.