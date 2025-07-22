Maharashtra moves SC against acquittal of 7/11 train blasts convicts

Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s decision to acquit all 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case, in which 189 people had lost their lives.

The apex court will hear the case on Thursday.

A division bench of the high court (HC) on Monday overturned the conviction of all 12 accused, saying that cases against them had not been proven beyond a doubt.

Of the 12, five were facing the death penalty, while the others had been sentenced to life imprisonment. A bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak observed, “The prosecution utterly failed in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts,” the HC observed.