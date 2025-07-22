Home / India News / Over ₹44 crore released under MGNREGS so far: Centre tells Lok Sabha

Over ₹44 crore released under MGNREGS so far: Centre tells Lok Sabha

According to the revelation, the amount disbursed is almost half of the total allocation of ₹86,000 crore earmarked for the financial year 2025-26

MGNREGA, LABOUR
The rural development ministry closely monitors demand for employment at the ground level and seeks additional funds from the Finance as and when required. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has released ₹44,323 crore to states and union territories under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) so far, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, the minister gave the figures of disbursements of wages, material and admin components till July 17, 2025.

According to the revelation, the amount disbursed is almost half of the total allocation of ₹86,000 crore earmarked for the financial year 2025-26.

ALSO READ: 4.5% more households demand work under MGNREGA in June, shows data

In a written reply to a separate question, MoS Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said the allocation included full pending wage liabilities and 50 per cent of Material Liabilities of the previous financial year.

"Regarding budget allocation for Mahatma Gandhi NREGS it is submitted that, for the financial year 2024-25, budget allocation of Rs. 86,000 crore has been made, which was the highest ever allocation for the scheme at the Budget Estimate (BE) stage since inception. In the financial year 2025-26, the Government has retained this allocation at ₹86,000 crore, ensuring continued support for rural employment," Chouhan said.

He said that keeping in view the demand-driven nature of the scheme, the rural development ministry closely monitors demand for employment at the ground level and seeks additional funds from the Finance as and when required.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: When and how will next Vice-President be elected?

Over 3.7 million dog bite cases, 54 human rabies deaths in 2024: Govt

Will move SC with contempt plea against Karnataka on Mhadei issue: Goa CM

RRTS needed in more cities for mobility, quality of life: Parl committee

No plan to scrap post-matric scholarship for ST/SC students: Centre

Topics :MGNREGSEmployment in IndiaShivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story