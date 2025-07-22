Over 3.7 million dog bite cases, 54 human rabies deaths in 2024: Govt

More than 3.7 million cases of dog bites and 54 suspected human rabies deaths were reported during 2024, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel said the data on the total number of reported dog bite cases and suspected human rabies deaths, is collected from states/UTs under the National Rabies Control Program by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As per the information provided by the NCDC, the total dog bite cases in 2024 stood at 3,717,336 while the total 'suspected human rabies deaths' were 54.

ALSO READ: Rabies deaths: Kerala to sterilise strays, allow euthanasia of sick dogs Stating that municipalities are responsible to control the stray dog population, Baghel said they are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme to regulate the population of stray dogs. In addition, the Centre has notified the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which focuses on the neutering and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs, the minister said. Elaborating on the steps, Baghel said his ministry issued an advisory in November 2024 to states, asking them to implement the ABC Programme and related activities through local bodies, as part of its objective to ensure the safety and security of children, especially toddlers, from stray dog attacks.