Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

The Haryana government on Monday suspended internet services in Nuh district till August 2 after violence broke out

BS Web Team New Delhi
More than 100 people have been detained in the matter for questioning so far

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
The Haryana home department on Thursday announced that it will partially relax the ban on mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services from 1 pm to 4 pm in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar.

This move is done to help candidates appearing for the common entrance test (CET)/screening test (Group C posts) to download their admit cards and exercise other necessary related tasks, according to a report in the Hindustan Times (HT).

On Wednesday, the government had extended the ban till August 5.

The death toll has reached six in the clashes that broke out during a religious procession in Nuh, Haryana.

The violence later spread to Gurugram, and reports of vandalism were reported from the area.

As many as 20 companies of central forces are deployed in Haryana — 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Faridabad.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that no accused will be spared and the government will ensure that those who are responsible for the violence will pay for the damages.

Topics :HaryanaBS Web ReportsGurugramMob violenceCommunal clashes

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

