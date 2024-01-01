Home / India News / Maharashtra now preferred destination for overseas investments: CM Shinde

Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from various countries, reflecting the state's conducive business environment, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said

Welcoming the New Year by participating in a midnight blood donation camp here, Shinde also spoke about the growing impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the positive impact of a deep cleaning drive taken up in Mumbai and its extension across the state.

The CM highlighted the successful implementation of 85 per cent of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Davos meet (in 2023).

"Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from various countries," he said.

Underlining the commitment to people's welfare, Shinde said the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has provided assistance of over Rs 165 crore to more than 20,000 individuals since his government assumed office, a significant increase from the earlier disbursal of Rs 2 to 3 crore.

He also said that the deep cleaning drive, a crucial aspect of the Swachh Bharat campaign, has shown remarkable results in Mumbai, prompting its extension to other regions of the state.

More than one lakh people actively participated in the cleanliness drive across 10 different locations in Mumbai on Sunday, he said.

CM Shinde expressed his government's commitment towards a clean, green and healthy Mumbai.

Terming blood donation as the noblest gift, he lauded the people who came together for the cause.

