Home / India News / New rule makes Hindi a must in primary classes across Maharashtra

New rule makes Hindi a must in primary classes across Maharashtra

Under a new order, Hindi will be taught as a third language in Classes 1 to 5 across Marathi and English medium schools in Maharashtra

school, education
The latest directive from Maharashtra’s education department makes Hindi a required third language in Classes 1 to 5.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Maharashtra government has issued a formal order making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in Marathi and English medium schools from classes 1 to 5.
 
The directive was released on Tuesday by the Maharashtra School Education Department as part of the implementation of the State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
 
According to the official order, Hindi will now be taught 'generally' as the third language to all primary students. An opt-out option is available, but only under stringent conditions: at least 20 students from a single class must request an alternative Indian language. Only then will the state arrange for a dedicated teacher or provide online instruction for that language.
 

Critics cry foul

 
Meanwhile, language rights groups and education experts have slammed the decision, calling it a “backdoor imposition” of Hindi-- an allegation rooted in recent flip-flops by the state government on the issue.
 
Deepak Pawar, of the Mumbai-based Marathi Bhasha Abhyas Kendra, accused the state government of bypassing earlier assurances. “This is nothing but the backdoor imposition of Hindi,” he said in a social media post.
 
“The government has betrayed the Marathi people. If we remain silent now, it will pave the way for dismantling the federal structure and the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement," he added.
 
The backlash also comes in the wake of prior commitments from School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, who had stated on April 22 that Hindi would not be compulsory for primary classes.
 
Speaking at an event in Pune last month, Bhuse had acknowledged widespread concern over the plan. “The decision to introduce Hindi from Class 1 as a third language was taken earlier. However, many parents have suggested it be introduced from Class 3 instead. We will consider these suggestions before taking any further decision,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
 
At the time, he had also mentioned that the three-language formula was “on hold” and schools would continue with the current two-language structure.
 

Experts question implementation

 
Former education board chairman Vasant Kalpande questioned the feasibility of the opt-out clause. “It is unlikely that 20 students in a class will demand a non-Hindi language,” he said. “The provision to make teachers available online is also an attempt to discourage opting for any other language than Hindi.”
 
He further warned that while Hindi and Marathi share a similar script, young learners may struggle to grasp the nuances and differences between the two.
 
Kalpande also pointed out that states like Gujarat and Assam do not mandate Hindi as a third language in primary education—raising further questions about the uniformity of NEP implementation across India.
 

Three-language formula now enforced

 
The order also brings schools with other mediums of instruction into the fold, requiring them to follow the three-language formula—consisting of the medium of instruction, Marathi, and English.
 
Earlier this year, the state’s proposal to introduce Hindi from Class 1 had faced strong public opposition, prompting the government to initially roll back the decision.
 
(With PTI inputs)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Car swept away in Gujarat's Botad: 4 dead, 3 missing, NDRF conducts rescue

LIVE news updates: Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after volcano eruption

Fire aboard Singapore-flagged ship partially contained: DGS

Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Check dates, day-wise schedule and more

Topics :Maharashtra NewsMaharashtraschoolHindi languageBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story