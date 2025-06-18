Home / India News / Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Former civil aviation minister questions airline, which is a key shareholder in Air India, for not giving a public response about the crash of flight AI171

Praful Patel
Patel’s remarks came in the wake of the 12 June crash of the Ahmedabad–London Dreamliner flight, in which 241 passengers and crew were killed shortly after take-off. Image: https://praful-patel.com/
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel on Tuesday lashed out at Singapore Airlines (SIA) for what he called a “deafening silence” following the crash of Air India flight AI171, questioning why a key shareholder and maintenance partner of the airline had failed to publicly respond for nearly six days.
 
Patel’s remarks came in the wake of the June 12 crash of the Ahmedabad-London Dreamliner flight, in which 241 passengers and crew were killed shortly after takeoff — one of the deadliest aviation disasters involving an Indian carrier.
 
SIA, when asked for a reaction to Patel's remarks, told Business Standard that it had been in close contact with Air India and Tata Sons, and continued to offer full support.
 
In a post on X, Patel wrote: “In all the sorrow and din surrounding the Air India crash, there remains a surprising silence — or perhaps ignorance — about the role of a substantial shareholder, and the entity responsible for maintaining a large number, if not all, of Air India’s wide-body aircraft.”
 
“Guess the name: Singapore Airlines...They seem to be in hiding,” he added. 
 
Patel pointed out that Singapore Airlines has a say in the management of Air India and noted that Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer of Air India, is a nominee of SIA and earlier headed its low-cost arm Scoot. “Let’s not forget — they have a say in management and a codeshare agreement with Air India,” he said, concluding with the question: “Why this deafening silence, SQ?”
 
SQ is the IATA (International Air Transport Association) code for Singapore Airlines.
 
SIA holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, as part of its joint venture with Tata Sons following the airline’s privatisation in 2022. 
 
Responding to Business Standard's query on Patel's post, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said: “The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of everyone affected by the devastating Air India flight AI171 accident. We have been in close contact with our partner Tata Sons and Air India, and continue to offer our full support and all necessary assistance to them during this difficult time.”
 
Patel, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), served as India’s Civil Aviation Minister from May 2004 to January 2011.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancelled due to operational issues: Air India

2 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh

Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall; AQI improves

Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed, now set for June 22

Prez Murmu's MP visit on June 18-19 cancelled; was to attend state event

Topics :Praful PatelSingapore Airlinesahmedabad plane crashAir India

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story