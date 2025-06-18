Fire aboard Singapore-flagged ship partially contained: DGS

The blaze aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo ship, which caught fire last week off the Kerala coast, is partially contained, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) said on Wednesday.

According to a DGS report about the situation as of June 17, there is a noticeable reduction in visible flames and smoke intensity across most zones of the vessel -- MV Wan Hai 503 -- that caught fire after an explosion in one of the containers aboard. The vessel was heading to Colombo from Mumbai.

The other positive developments were the vessel's reduced speed, its offshore trajectory and current position at around 68.5 nautical miles off the Kerala coast, the report said.

At the same time, the persistent smoke from certain sections of the ship, its history of internal flare-ups which require sustained firefighting pressure, the adverse weather conditions and the absence of a second towline were matters of concern, it said. "Weather at the site remains adverse, with westerly winds between 2934 knots, gusting up to 39 knots, intermittent heavy rainfall, and periods of zero visibility, all of which are significantly impeding firefighting and boarding operations," the DGS said. Establishing a second towline was crucial, given the dynamic sea state and the structural stresses already endured by the vessel, it added. Presently, the ship remains connected via a single towline to a tugboat -- Offshore Warrior, it said.