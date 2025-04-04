Maharashtra reports 21,219 farmer suicides in five districts over 24 years

As many as 21,219 farmers died by suicide in the five districts under Amravati revenue division of Maharashtra between in the last 24 years, according to an official report.

The figure is for deaths between January 2001 and January 2025 in Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Amravati division, the report said. It includes 80 farmer suicides in January this year. The report states that during the last 24 years, 5,395 farmers died by suicide in Amravati district, 3,123 in Akola district, 6,211 in Yavatmal district, 4,442 farmers in Buldhana district and 2,048 farmers ended their lives in Washim district. In January 2025, 10 farmers died by suicide in Amravati district, 10 in Akola, 34 in Yavatmal, 10 in Buldhana and seven in Washim district. The report said that of the total suicides in the 24 years, 9,970 cases were eligible (for government compensation), 10,963 were ineligible, while 319 cases are pending for inquiry. Assistance has been given in 9,740 cases, the report said. According to existing norms, only certain suicides are eligible for compensation among the factors being proof that the act is a result of non-repayment of loan, crop losses and not for personal reasons.