Rajya Sabha passes Waqf Bill 2025; Amit Shah hails it as a 'historic day'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it a “historic day” that ends years of “injustice and corruption” in the management of Waqf properties.

His statement came after the Rajya Sabha gave its approval to the Bill, following its passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“Today is a historic day, when Parliament has approved the ‘Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025’, ending the era of years of injustice and corruption and ushering in an era of justice and equality," Shah posted on X in Hindi.

According to the Home Minister, the new law will make the functioning of the Waqf Board and the handling of Waqf properties more transparent, accountable, and fair. He added that this step would directly help the poor, women, and children of the Muslim community.

“I congratulate the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the Minister of Minority Affairs Shri @KirenRijiju for this important bill that gives justice to crores of people. Also, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the parties and MPs who supported it,” Shah said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 aims to strengthen Waqf tribunals and improve the management of Waqf institutions. One of the key changes is the reduction of the mandatory contribution from Waqf institutions to Waqf Boards — from 7 per cent to 5 per cent.

Also Read

The Bill also makes it mandatory for Waqf institutions earning over ₹1 lakh to be audited by state-sponsored auditors.

Both Houses passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Friday after a long and intense debate. The discussion, which began on Thursday afternoon, continued past midnight and lasted more than 12 hours.

According to Chairman of the House Jagdeep Dhankhar, 128 members voted in favour of the Bill, while 95 members voted against it. He also said that the final numbers may be corrected later.

With this, the Bill has now been passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It will now be sent to the President of India for her approval before it officially becomes a law.

Another bill, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, was also passed in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha had already approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 after a similarly long debate. The Narendra Modi government has strongly supported the bill, but the opposition has called it “unconstitutional” and “an attack on religious freedom.”

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju presented the bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after defending it in the Lok Sabha.