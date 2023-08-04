Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations

Indian Railways has good news for the commuters in Maharashtra. The railways is adding a stoppage point in the state's third Vande Bharat Express Train. The new train stoppage will come into effect from today itself on the route of the Vande Bharat train that operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sainagar Shirdi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the blue and white colour train in February 2023. The train has significantly reduced the occupancy on the route as train number 22223 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat was occupied with 85.03 per cent, while train number 22224 Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express registered occupancy of 84.04 per cent in June this year.

Most importantly, the trains have boosted the connectivity to various pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra, such as Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, and Sainagar Shirdi.

What is the new stoppage between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sainagar Shirdi?

The blue and white colour train will now halt on four stoppages instead of three, namely Dadar, Thane, Kalyan and Nasik Roads. This is currently being done on an experimental basis beginning August 04, 2023.

What is the distance covered by the Mumbai-Shirdi train?

The new age semi-speed train covers a distance of 343 kms.

What is the travel time of Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express?

The Express takes five hours and 20 minutes to cover the distance.

The train runs on all days of the week except Tuesday.

Mumbai-Shirdi-Mumbai train: Timings Maharashtra’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express leaves from CSMT at 6.20 hrs and reaches the destination at 11.40 hrs. While returning, the train leaves at 17.25 from Sainagar Shirdi and reaches CSMT at 22:50 hrs.

During its journey between CSMT-Sainagar and Shirdi, the train will arrive in Kalyan at 07:11 hrs and will depart at 07:13 hrs. In its return journey, the train will reach Kalyan at 21:47 hrs and will halt for two minutes.