Home / India News / Maharashtra sees 328 fresh Covid -19 cases, one fatality in a day

Maharashtra sees 328 fresh Covid -19 cases, one fatality in a day

Maharashtra on Monday reported 328 fresh Covid-19 cases, a fall of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous day, taking the overall tally of infections to 8,150,257

Mumbai
Maharashtra sees 328 fresh Covid -19 cases, one fatality in a day

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Monday reported 328 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of more than 50 per cent compared to the previous day, taking the overall tally of infections to 81,50,257, the state health department said.

With a single fatality in Mumbai city, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,48,460.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 788 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

With the new additions on Monday, the state is now left with 4,667 active cases.

At 228, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of cases on Monday, followed by 50 cases in Pune circle, 18 in Nagpur circle, 10 in Akola circle, 8 in Latur circle, and five cases each in Nashik circle and Kolhapur circle, the department said.

Mumbai city saw 95 fresh cases and a single fatality, taking the tally of infections to 11,58,060 and the COVID-19 death toll in the city to 19,750.

Meanwhile, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The step has been taken as a safety measure, it said.

The number of recoveries in Maharashtra increased to 79,97,130 on Monday after 247 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the report.

The current COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

A total of 6,503 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra which raised the count of samples tested so far to 8,67,10,866, the health department said.

Of the 4,667 active cases in the state, the highest number of such cases (1,454) are from Mumbai districts (Mumbai and Mumbai suburban), followed by 850 active cases in Thane district and 756 in Pune district.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,50,257, fresh cases 328, death toll 1,48,460, recoveries 79,97,130, active cases 4,667, and total tests 8,67,10,866.

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtraDeath toll

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Also Read

Maharashtra reports 23 new Coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Mumbai logs 30 new Covid-19 infections, no death; active case tally at 208

New Omicron variants not causing significant rise in infections: Experts

ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever

No penalty under 271C for belated remittance of TDS after deduction: SC

MCD takes primary school admissions online, discusses skills improvement

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid, shows study

Bihar cabinet approves rules for hiring school teachers, 4% DA hike

India Gem and Jewellery show concludes; reports biz of 80 tonnes of gold

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story