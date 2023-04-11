Maharashtra sees 919 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 4,875

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176, a state health department official said.

With the latest fatality, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,48,461, he said.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had seen a drop in infections as it reported 328 cases and one death. On Sunday, the state had logged 788 COVID-19 cases.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai recorded 242 infections, followed by 105 cases in Nagpur city, 58 in Pune, and 57 in Navi Mumbai, a bulletin issued by the health department stated.

The only fresh COVID-19 fatality in the state was recorded in Akola city.

The count of recoveries in the state reached 79,97,840 on Tuesday after 710 patients recovered from coronavirus infection.

The state is now left with 4,875 active cases.

Maharashtra's current case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

As many as 12,841 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,67,23,707.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Total cases: 81,51,176; Fresh cases: 919; Fatalities 1,48,461; Active cases: 4,875; Tests: 8,67,23,707.