Maharashtra to become $1 trillion economy by 2030, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government has charted out a multidimensional roadmap for the state's progress and it will become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

"Maharashtra is firmly on the path to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030," Fadnavis said while addressing the "India Investment Forum 2025" here. At the meet, the CM presented a comprehensive overview of Maharashtra's economic, industrial, social, and environmental strides. He highlighted that the state's economy has already crossed the half-trillion-dollar mark. An Economic Advisory Council (EAC), headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in collaboration with 20 senior CEOs, has developed a robust roadmap covering infrastructure, industries, services, agriculture, and fintech sectors in Maharashtra, the CM noted. He announced that the "Viksit Maharashtra 2047" blueprint will be unveiled on October 2, featuring short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals. The Chief Minister emphasized that Maharashtra's industrial power is no longer confined to Mumbai and Pune. Areas like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gadchiroli, Nashik, and Raigad are emerging rapidly through EV hubs, steel cities, and integrated industrial townships, making the entire state an industrial powerhouse, he maintained.