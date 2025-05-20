Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / CM Fadnavis expands ministry, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal inducted

CM Fadnavis expands ministry, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal inducted

Bhujbal, who has had a distinguished and eventful political career spanning several decades, was not included when Fadnavis first expanded his cabinet

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expanded his five month-old cabinet. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expanded his five month-old cabinet, with the induction of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal as a minister.

Bhujbal, 77, was sworn in by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. Bhujbal, who has had a distinguished and eventful political career spanning several decades, was not included when Fadnavis first expanded his cabinet in December last year.  At the time, his exclusion from the cabinet had drawn public disappointment from the seasoned leader, a prominent OBC face in the state. 

  His inclusion in the cabinet follows the resignation of Dhananjay Munde, a fellow NCP heavyweight who stepped down as the food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister in March after the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Who are real 'saudagars'- Cong or Jaishankar: Telangana BJP slams Rahul

Parliament Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairperson and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (third from left) with other panel members and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday | Photo: PTI

No US role in India-Pakistan understanding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi targets EAM Jaishankar, says his silence is 'damning'

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Damning indictment of govt': Cong on SC ban on environmental clearances

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba asks J-K CM to employ youths, not ex-servicemen in guard duties

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis NCP Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon