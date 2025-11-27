Maharashtra to expand Ladki Bahin scheme, aims for 10 mn 'Lakhpati Didis'

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government will not only continue the Ladki Bahin scheme for women, but also aims to create one crore "Lakhpati Didis" in the next two years.

Fadnavis was addressing a rally to campaign for the Mahayuti's candidates of the Ahmedpur, Udgir, Renapur and other civic body polls.

Elections to various municipal councils and other local bodies are set to be held on December 2.

Under the government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

Fadnavis said, "The government will not stop just with the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme now and has the target of making one crore 'Lakhpati Didi'. Half of the target will be completed this year. We will complete the remaining target in the next two years." "People should take care of our candidates on December 2, and we will take care of you for the next five years," he added.