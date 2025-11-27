Home / India News / Maharashtra to expand Ladki Bahin scheme, aims for 10 mn 'Lakhpati Didis'

Maharashtra to expand Ladki Bahin scheme, aims for 10 mn 'Lakhpati Didis'

Under the government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women are provided a monthly assistance of ₹1,500

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Elections to various municipal councils and other local bodies are set to be held on December 2 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government will not only continue the Ladki Bahin scheme for women, but also aims to create one crore "Lakhpati Didis" in the next two years.

Fadnavis was addressing a rally to campaign for the Mahayuti's candidates of the Ahmedpur, Udgir, Renapur and other civic body polls.

Elections to various municipal councils and other local bodies are set to be held on December 2.

Under the government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

Fadnavis said, "The government will not stop just with the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme now and has the target of making one crore 'Lakhpati Didi'. Half of the target will be completed this year. We will complete the remaining target in the next two years."  "People should take care of our candidates on December 2, and we will take care of you for the next five years," he added.

On the government's development plans for cities, the CM noted that the rural areas have always been the centre point as there are nearly seven lakh villages in the country.

"But now, India lives in cities also...6.5 crore residents of Maharashtra live in towns, like Udgir. So cities are also important today," he pointed out.

Till now, cities have been ignored, though people migrated from villages to cities for better living and employment. The cities faced challenges of sanitation, water and infrastructure due to ignorance, Fadnavis said.

"But our central government is also giving importance to cities and providing funds for development. Maharashtra has received Rs 50,000 crore for the development of cities till now, and we are changing the face of the cities now," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urge Centre to push Wildlife Act amendments, Wayanad aid: Kerala CM to MPs

Should intruders with Aadhaar be allowed to become voters? SC asks amid SIR

SC orders Samay Raina, others to host two monthly events for disability aid

Will settle CM leadership issue after talks with senior leaders: Kharge

PM Modi inaugurates Skyroot's Infinity Campus, unveils Vikram-I rocket

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story