Maharashtra to expand Ladki Bahin scheme, aims for 10 mn 'Lakhpati Didis'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government will not only continue the Ladki Bahin scheme for women, but also aims to create one crore "Lakhpati Didis" in the next two years.
Fadnavis was addressing a rally to campaign for the Mahayuti's candidates of the Ahmedpur, Udgir, Renapur and other civic body polls.
Elections to various municipal councils and other local bodies are set to be held on December 2.
Under the government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women are provided a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.
Fadnavis said, "The government will not stop just with the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme now and has the target of making one crore 'Lakhpati Didi'. Half of the target will be completed this year. We will complete the remaining target in the next two years." "People should take care of our candidates on December 2, and we will take care of you for the next five years," he added.
On the government's development plans for cities, the CM noted that the rural areas have always been the centre point as there are nearly seven lakh villages in the country.
"But now, India lives in cities also...6.5 crore residents of Maharashtra live in towns, like Udgir. So cities are also important today," he pointed out.
Till now, cities have been ignored, though people migrated from villages to cities for better living and employment. The cities faced challenges of sanitation, water and infrastructure due to ignorance, Fadnavis said.
"But our central government is also giving importance to cities and providing funds for development. Maharashtra has received Rs 50,000 crore for the development of cities till now, and we are changing the face of the cities now," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app