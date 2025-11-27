Dividend, bonus, stock-split announcements put these 5 shares in spotlight

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Shares of Aryavan Enterprise, Meera Industries, Nile, Thyrocare Technologies, and Unison Metals will remain in the spotlight on Thursday, ahead of their respective corporate actions turning ex-date on Friday, November 28, 2025. The actions include interim dividends, a bonus issue and a stock split. Investors seeking to receive these benefits must own the shares on or before the ex-date, as per the BSE data.
These 3 firms declare interim dividends
Industrial minerals company Nile has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. Further, Aryavan Enterprise and Meera Industries have each declared a significantly higher interim payout of ₹50 per share.
All three companies have fixed November 28 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the respective dividends.
Thyrocare Technologies clears 2:1 bonus issue
Thyrocare Technologies has announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 2:1 ratio—two fully paid-up shares of ₹10 face value for every existing share held.
The deemed date of allotment is Monday, December 1, 2025, and the bonus shares will be admitted to trading from Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the company said.
Unison Metals to undergo stock split
Unison Metals will sub-divide its equity shares in a 10-for-1 stock split, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹1 per share, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.
The company has set November 28 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.