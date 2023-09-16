Home / India News / Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson moves Pune court against Sambhaji Bhide

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson moves Pune court against Sambhaji Bhide

"But till now police did not take any action on our complaint, Therefore we have filed a criminal case against Bhide and Pune police," Tushar said

ANI General News
Bust of Mahatma Gandhi at North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations headquarters at New York

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has filed a private criminal case against Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during a rally in Amravati district of Maharashtra in July.

The case was filed at Pune District and Sessions court on Friday.

Tushar Gandhi also filed a complaint against the Pune police for not allegedly taking action on his complaint.

After filling the criminal case through his lawyer, Tushar Gandhi said, "It's unfortunate for the nation that the police were not performing their duties due to political pressure".

"Filed a private citizen's criminal suit against Manohar AKA Sambhaji Bhide for defaming Bapu and slandering his parents, and also against Pune Police for not acting on a complaint I submitted a month back," Tushar posted on microblogging site X.

The complaint was filed at Deccan Gymkhana police station when Tushar Gandhi along with his advocate and some other Gandhians visited the police station last month.

They had given the written complaint against Sambhaji Bhide and sought registration of an FIR against him under sections 153 A, 499 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code

Bhide while addressing a gathering in the last week of July in Amarvati district had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and his lineage following which police filed First Information Reports against Bhide in Amravati and Nashik District of Maharashtra.

However, Tushar Gandhi demanded that a case be filed at Deccan Gymkhana Police station in Pune city against Sambhaji Bhide.

Topics :Mahatma GandhiPuneHindutva

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

