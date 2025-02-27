'Mahayagna' of unity concludes, says PM Modi as Maha Kumbh wraps up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday likened the massive Maha Kumbh congregation to the newly awakened consciousness of a nation breathing freely after breaking the shackles of a slavery mindset.

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded. The 'mahayagna' of unity has concluded," he wrote in a blog, a day after the mega religious exercise concluded.

Modi said more devotees than were ever imagined took the holy dip in Sangam, asserting that India is now forging ahead with new energy and that this points to a change of era which will write a new future for India.

The prime minister offered apology to "Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, Mother Saraswati" as well as people, who he said are a form of God to him, for any shortcoming in the services rendered.

He noted that making such a massive arrangement was not easy.

At least 30 devotees had died during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which drew devotees in huge numbers from across the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that over 65 crore people visited the sacred site in Prayagraj since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13.

In his blog, Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying as an MP from Uttar Pradesh he can proudly say that the government, administration and people collectively under Adityanath's leadership made this "Maha Kumbh of unity" successful.

Everyone, be it sanitation staff, police personnel, boatmen, drivers and cooks, made it a success by working relentlessly with a sense of devotion and service, he said, praising residents of Prayagraj as well.

He asserted that what has never happened in the past few decades happened this time.

"It has laid the foundation for many coming centuries," he added.

The number of devotees who reached Maha Kumbh has definitely made a record, he said, adding that people almost double the US population in numbers took the holy dip.

The administration had made its estimate based on the experience of previous Kumbhs, he said, noting that the real numbers turned out to be more than imagined.

The prime minister said it was a very pleasant experience for him to see young devotees attending the holy congregation in large numbers.

"This boosts the faith that India's young generation is the carrier of our values and culture, and understand its responsibility in taking it forward. They are committed to it," he said.