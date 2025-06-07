Mukesh Ambani offers ₹151 cr 'Guru Dakshina' to honour ICT mentor

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced an unconditional grant of Rs 151 crore to his alma mater the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.

Ambani had graduated from ICT in the 1970s.

He spent over three hours on Friday at ICT which back then was called the University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT) at a function to publish Professor MM Sharma's biography 'Divine Scientist'.

Ambani reminisced how the first lecture he attended at UDCT by Professor Sharma motivated him and how Sharma later played the role of quiet architect of India's economic reforms.

Sharma impressed upon the policymakers that the only way for India to grow was to unshackle Indian industry from license-permit-raj, which would allow Indian players to build scale, reduce dependence on imports and compete globally.