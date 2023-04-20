Mahua to be used in health drinks, chocolates and cookies in MP



With this end in view, the state will export 200 tonnes of Mahua to an Indian subsidiary of a London-based company. Mahua from the state will be an ingredient in health drinks, chocolates, and cookies.



Mahua is the second-highest source of revenue for the forest produce outfit, the highest being Tendupatta. Madhya Pradesh Minor Forest Produce Federation Managing Director Pushkar Singh said apart from the agreement with Madhuvanya, the subsidiary of O’Forest, there could be other deals with domestic and foreign companies at the International Forest Fair, to be held next year, to purchase 1,000 tonnes of Mahua.



The supply will take place this year. Contracts are being signed with district forest committees in Umaria, Alirajpur, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Sidhi, and Khandwa. Singh said: “Mahua is being procured from forest committees at ~35 per kg and the contract is to export it at ~110 per kg.”