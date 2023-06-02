Maintenance works on Amarnath Yatra track to be completed by June 15

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) will complete the maintenance works on the Amarnath Yatra track by June 15, officials said on Friday.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

The scope of BRO's work includes snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails and construction of break walls, among others, they said.

The Yatra track from Baltal to the Holy Cave was earlier maintained by the Public Works Department, Jammu and Kashmir, and the one from Chandanwari to the Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority, the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

Both these tracks were handed over to the BRO in September last year for maintenance and upgradation, it said.

The BRO will complete the restoration works on the Amarnath Yatra track by June 15, well before the Yatra commences on July 1, the statement said.