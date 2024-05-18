Home / India News / Major fire breaks out in local slum cluster in Gurugram, 65 shanties gutted

Major fire breaks out in local slum cluster in Gurugram, 65 shanties gutted

Initial investigations have revealed the cause of the fire was a cooking gas leakage, the official said

Fire,Patna fire
Representative Image
Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 65 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in local slum cluster in sector 65 here on Saturday, a fire official said.

Initial investigations have revealed the cause of the fire was a cooking gas leakage, the official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to police, a fire broke out in the sector 65 area around 10 am. Five fire engines were immediately pressed into the service, they said, adding that the blaze was brought under control but 65 shanties were gutted.

There were no casualties or burn injuries reported, the police said.

After receiving the information, DCP South Siddhant Jain and his team reached the spot and evacuated many people, including small children, from the shanties.

A senior police officer said these shanties were built by three persons -- Ombir, Shyambir and Sagar, residents of Ramgarh village -- who later handed them over to contractor Hamid, a native of West Bengal. Hamid used to rent out these shanties to migrants, charging Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month, the officer said.

"During investigations, it was revealed that this entire construction was done illegally and no safety norms were followed. This incident happened due to the negligence of these people and an FIR has been registered against these four individuals under the relevant sections of the IPC at sector 65 police station," DCP Jain said.

Two weeks back, 300 huts in sector 54 were also gutted in a similar incident.

Also Read

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Delhi L-G, AAP govt trade charges over civic issues in slum clusters

Notice served to Gurugram cafe where five fell ill after consuming dry ice

Adani to start data collection for Mumbai slum redevelopment in February

How 'Guru Gary' is using cricket to keep slum kids away from drugs

Delhi sees hottest day of season at 42.5 deg Celsius; IMD sounds red alert

Heavy rainfall to persist in south peninsular India until May 23: IMD

Tripura families spend nights in forest to draw attention on being landless

Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for May 19, 20

'Over 5 mn large farmland trees vanished in India between 2018 and 2022'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fire accidentfire safetyfire tragediesSlumsGurugram

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story