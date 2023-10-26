Home / India News / Majority of Durga Puja pandals in Patna violated pollution norms: Data

Majority of Durga Puja pandals in Patna violated pollution norms: Data

The noise level was measured higher than 75 decibels (dB) at 521 locations in Patna, the BSPCB data released late on Wednesday night said

Press Trust of India Patna
As per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the noise level at market places between 6 am and 10 pm should be below 65 dB. However, a relaxation of 10 dB is given to allow the upper limit at 75d B for special occasions | File image | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Majority of Durga Puja pandals in the state capital violated noise pollution norms during Dussehra festivities, according to data released by Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BPSCB).

The noise level was measured higher than 75 decibels (dB) at 521 locations in Patna, the BSPCB data released late on Wednesday night said.

As per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the noise level at market places between 6 am and 10 pm should be below 65 dB. However, a relaxation of 10 dB is given to allow the upper limit at 75d B for special occasions.

"The BSPCB monitored noise pollution levels at 950 locations in Patna. Monitoring was done to measure the level of noise pollution before (October 12) and during the puja (October 21, 22 and 23).

"While the noise level was found between 80 dB to 90 dB at 329 locations, the level was found between 90 dB to 100 dB at 163 locations in Patna. The noise level at 29 locations was measured at more than 100 dB.which is alarming", BSPCB Chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla told PTI.

Shukla said, "The BSPCB had divided the city in four zones Patna City to Gai Ghat, Gai Ghat to Gandhi Maidan, Gandhi Maidan to Digha Ghat and Digha Ghat to Danapur. Officials monitored the sound level of the loudspeakers at pandals in all the four zones and compared it with the noise level monitored on October 12".

According to BSPCB data Shri Shri Bharat Mata Puja Samiti at New Khazoorbanna locality was found the loudest this Navaratra with sound level measuring up to 119.4 dB, followed by Shri Bal Mandali Durga Puja Samiti, Khazekala (Patna City) at 109.8 dB, Durga Puja Samiti, Students Club at 106.2 dB.

The sound level of Shri Shri Manoranjan Panchayat Bhavan Durga Sthan, Gai Tola was measured at 105.6 dB followed by Shri Shri Durga Puja Samiti, Saguna Mode at 103.9 dB, Devi Sthan (Patna city) at 103.6 dB, Shri Shri Durga Puja Samiti, Nasriganj (Danapur) at 103.2 dB and Puja Samiti, Naya Gaon (Gai Ghat ) at 103 dB.

Also Read

Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list

Shah to inaugurate Durga Puja Pandal inspired by Ram Temple on Oct 16

Durga Puja's Unesco spark ignites pandal art, business and more

5-yr-old among 3 killed in stampede at Puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

PM's presence at Ram Mandir consecration matter of good fortune: UP Dy CM

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: ED raids Congress premises on paper leak case

Madhya Pradesh Assembly met for an average 16 days per year, report shows

MP election LIVE: Former Dy Collector Nisha Bangre meets Kamal Nath

Russia-Ukraine war showed we can't rely on defence imports: Army chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Durga Pujanoise pollutionBiharPatna

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story