Making every effort to ramp up coal production to meet power demand: Joshi

The government on Wednesday said that coal will continue to feed the country's power plants and it will make every effort to ramp up the output of fossil fuel to meet the growing demand for electricity.

The Centre is also aware of its responsibilities and its commitment to get 50 per cent of energy from renewable resources and the Net Zero goal for carbon emissions by 2070, which is vital to fight for a greener environment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the eighth round of commercial coal mines auction, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "India is consuming more power than ever before. Peak demand for power in the country has already reached 240 GW and is likely to be doubled by 2030. Therefore, while the share of coal-generated power may decline, however, in absolute terms it will increase.

The minister also assured that with collective efforts, India will be able to meet the demand vis a vis adoption of sustainable development principles in coal mining.

A total of 39 mines have been put on sale in the eighth round of commercial coal mines auction.

"Today is a special day to launch the 8th tranche of auctions for commercial mining of coal for a total of 39 coal blocks. Special because today is also the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas or Tribal Pride Day which resonates deeply within the heart of India's tribal communities," the minister explained.

Stating that there is a deep connection and bond between the coal sector and tribal community, he said that most of these 39 coal blocks being put up for auctions are concentrated in coal-bearing states and once these mines are operationalised, the blocks will benefit a sizeable population belonging to tribal communities.

Joshi further said that seven rounds of coal auctions have been concluded so far and a total of 91 mines have been auctioned.

Once fully operational, these coal mines are likely to bring total investments of more than Rs 33,000 crore in the coal-bearing regions



"Not only this, these new mines will help build an ecosystem thriving with opportunities. It would result in employment opportunities for almost 3 lakh persons directly and indirectly," the minister explained.