Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, all details about Nawaz Modi Singhania

Following 32 years of marriage, tycoon industrialist Gautam Singhania declared his separation from his wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, on X (Twitter). The chairman and managing director of Raymond didn't say much about the circumstances of the separation from his wife. However, he implied they were both in agreement about keeping on bearing their parenting responsibilities together.

In his social media post, Singhania said this Diwali “was not going to be the same”, indicating the separation wasn’t as happy as the festival normally is.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Who is Nawaz Modi? Nawaz Modi, 53, is an expert fitness trainer who manages a gym in south Mumbai. Her father, Nadar Modi, is a notable lawyer. Despite studying law, she was more inspired by fitness and way of life.

Hitched in 1999 following an eight-year courtship, the pair, who also share a hobby for fast cars, are parents to two girls, Niharika and Nisa. Nawaz is a fitness trainer and has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. She frequently shares ways of life and nutrition-related videos on the social media platform. As indicated by her Instagram bio, Nawaz is likewise a columnist with magazines and papers.

Nawaz recently composed a book named 'Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Ageing Techniques'. The book is about the role of fitness, nutrition and good mental health in ageing. Amruta Devendra Fadnavis composed the foreword for her book.

Her author profile reads on publishing house Penguin’s website, "Nawaz established the fitness centre Body art in 1992. The fitness centres draw in models, politicians, industrialists, actors and stage personalities, including Amruta Fadnavis, Atul and Gayatri Ruia and Sanjay Narang, Harsha Bhogle, Lisa Ray, Dr Swati Piramal, Poonam Soni".

Nawaz Modi: The Diwali incident The declaration came hours after a video surfaced in which Nawaz is seen claiming that she was stopped from going to her husband's Diwali party on November 12. The tycoon added: “I am parting ways with her while we continue to do what is the best for our two precious diamonds, Niharika and Nisa."

In the meantime, in a latest post shared on Instagram, Nawaz thanked her in-laws for their help, sharing a video from Diwali puja. “Religious Fitness! Ever blessed to have my in-laws' unstinted support, love, kindness and help at these and all times. Here on #Diwali doing Pujas followed by dinner with them at their apartment, on this highly auspicious, powerful God-sent time of the year".