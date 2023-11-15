Home / India News / 95.3% railway passengers between April-October were in non-AC classes

95.3% railway passengers between April-October were in non-AC classes

The Railways also stated that it runs 562 more trains every day now compared to pre-Covid days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As much as 95.3 percent of the total 390.2 crore railway passengers between April and October 2023 travelled in general and sleeper classes, while just 4.7 percent were in AC coaches, officials said on Wednesday.

The railways registered a significant increase in the number of general and sleeper class passengers between April and October this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Railways said in a press release that it received a total of 390.2 crore passengers across categories in these seven months this year, which is 41.1 crore more (11.7 percent up) than 349.1 crore passengers during the corresponding period of 2022.

Out of these 41.1 crore passengers, 38 crore (92.5 percent) travelled in non-AC classes (general and sleeper classes) and the remaining 3.1 crore preferred the air-conditioned coaches.

The break-up of AC and non-AC travellers from the total number of passengers, ie, 390.2 crore reflects the similar trend as 372 crore travelled in non-AC coaches and the rest 18.2 crore in AC coaches.

"This shows that 95.3 percent of passengers, out of the total number between April and October 2023, travelled in general and sleeper class and 4.7 passengers chose AC classes," a railway official said.

The Railways also stated that it runs 562 more trains every day now compared to pre-Covid days. While in pre-Covid days 10,186 trains ran every day, it has gone up to 10,748 now.

The highest increase is in the number of mail and express trains which have gone up to 2,122 from 1,768 in the pre-covid period. Even more sub-urban trains, which connect suburbs and cities, have been put into service in the post-Covid period leading to an increase in its numbers from 5626 to 5774.

"Realising the daily need of local travellers within a city, the Railways have introduced 2,852 trains for daily commuters. Earlier, in the pre-Covid era, this number was 2792. We will be introducing more trains in all categories considering the massive increase in the number of daily passengers, the official said.

Also Read

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

Indian Railways to add new 'anti-injury' feature to passenger coaches

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Total farm fires cross the 30,000-mark in Punjab since September 15

Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, all details about Nawaz Modi Singhania

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,302 flights on November 11

Poisonous haze blanketing Delhi thickens, air quality turns 'severe' again

PM Modi launches Rs 24,000-cr scheme for vulnerable tribal groups' welfare

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian RailwaysRailways Trains

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story