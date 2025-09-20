Home / India News / Cong ignored India's potential: PM Modi slams licence raj, foreign reliance

Cong ignored India's potential: PM Modi slams licence raj, foreign reliance

During a public event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress' policies for holding back India's growth, and urged a self-reliant India to secure the nation's future

Narendra Modi, India PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress for its economic policies in the past, reiterating his call for self-reliance.
 
He was addressing a large public meeting in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where he also inaugurated development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore.
 
PM Modi said India’s progress was delayed due to Congress governments after independence. "India must become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and stand strong before the world. India has no shortage of potential, but after independence, the Congress ignored all of India's potential," he said.
 
PM Modi blamed two main policies for holding back India, including the “licence quota raj”, which kept India cut off from the world market, and excessive dependence on imports during globalisation.
 
He also accused the Congress of massive corruption during the UPA era. "Scams worth thousands, lakhs, and crores were committed. The policies of the Congress governments caused great harm to the country's youth. These policies prevented India's true strength from being revealed," he added.   
 

'Dependence is our biggest enemy'

 
PM Modi underlined that India’s biggest challenge is over-reliance on other countries. "Today, India is moving forward with the spirit of 'Vishwabandhu'. Duniya mein koi hamara bada dushman nahi hai. Agar hamara koi dushman hai toh woh hai dusre deshon par hamari nirbharta (We have no major enemy in the world. Our biggest enemy is our dependence on other countries.) This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India," he said.
 
The prime minister stressed that foreign dependence weakens the nation. "The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the country's failure. We cannot leave the future of 1.4 billion countrymen to others," he warned.
 
He added, "There is only one medicine for a hundred sorrows, and that is a self-reliant India."
 
During his address, PM Modi also praised the Seva Pakhwada initiative, launched on his birthday (September 17). He said over 100,000 people in Gujarat donated blood and 30,000 health camps were organised in just three days. "Cleanliness drives were undertaken in several cities, and lakhs of people joined. Women's health is at the centre," he added.   
 

₹34,200 crore projects launched in Bhavnagar

 
At the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than ₹34,200 crore.
 
Key announcements included:
• Maritime projects worth over ₹7,870 crore such as the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, container facilities at Paradip and Kolkata ports, a multi-cargo terminal at Tuna Tekra, and ship repair units at Patna and Varanasi
• Renewable energy and infrastructure projects in Gujarat worth over ₹26,000 crore, including the HPLNG Regasification Terminal, Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project, solar initiatives, LNG infrastructure, and hospital expansions in Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.
 
Calling ports the "backbone of India’s maritime rise", Modi said, "50 years ago, around 40 per cent of the country’s trade was through India-made ships, which has now come down to 5 per cent. We are paying nearly ₹6 trillion every year to foreign firms for shipping. Chips or ships, we must make them in India."
 
He emphasised that recognising large ships as infrastructure was a historic step to strengthen the maritime sector.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab records 27 stubble burning cases as govt boosts awareness drive

Telangana govt reimburses ₹7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Dy CM

Himachal rains: Death toll rises to 427; 243 rain-related, 184 in accidents

Maha govt to allow tribal farmers to lease land to private firms: Minister

Vaishnaw conducts bullet train tunnel breakthrough; 1st phase begins 2027

Topics :Narendra ModiGujaratCongresslicence rajBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story