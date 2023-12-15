Home / India News / Maldives opts out of hydrology agreement with Indian Navy signed in 2019

Maldives opts out of hydrology agreement with Indian Navy signed in 2019

The Maldives has decided to pull out of the 2019 agreement for cooperation in the field of hydrology between Indian Navy and Maldives National Defence Force

PM Narendra Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (Photo: PTI)
The Maldives has decided to pull out of the 2019 agreement for cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force in the field of hydrology. The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives in June 2019.

Under the agreement, the Indian Navy carried out three extensive hydrographic surveys in the Maldives to improve navigation safety, economic development, security and defence cooperation, environmental protection, coastal zone management, and scientific research.

A senior official of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's office said, "In the future, hydrography works will be carried out under 100 per cent Maldivian management, and with only Maldivians privy to the information." The official added that the government will review "secret agreements signed by the previous administration that endangered Maldives' independence and sovereignty".

The Muizzu-led government had said that it would review some of the agreements that the previous government had signed with India. 

Muizzu had asked India to withdraw its military personnel involved in operating the two naval choppers and a Dornier aircraft India had gifted to the Maldives. According to Indian authorities, discussions are on to keep these operational and the core group that the two leaders agreed to form to enhance bilateral ties will work to find a "workable solution".

The Maldives had not participated in the NSA-level Colombo Security Conclave, in which it is a member-state along with India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius. However, sources in Male said that it was only an "administrative issue" and that the Maldives remained a part of the conclave. 

