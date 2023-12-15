Home / India News / RS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protest over parliament security breach

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protest over parliament security breach

Dhankhar said investigation on the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion

Amid protest, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid protest by the Opposition parties after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspended the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table, the Chairman informed the House that he had received 23 notices regarding the "serious situation" arising from Wednesday's Parliament security breach.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dhankhar said investigation on the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion.

"I unable to persuade myself to allow the notices," he said, which led to a protest by Opposition parties.

Some of the opposition parties also raised the issue of suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session scheduled to conclude on December 22.

Amid protest, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Also Read

Oppn slams Centre over suspension of TMC's Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after spat between Chairman, Derek

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after spat between chair, Derek O'Brien

TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

MP O'Brien suspended from RS for remainder of winter session for misconduct

Prepare plan to build new High Court building: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Karnataka HC grants 2-week parole to convict in church blast case

Narayana Murthy cautions the public not to fall prey to deep fake videos

CII youth wing to hold national summit in Chennai on December 21, 22

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentOppositionPolitics

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story