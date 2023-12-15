Home / India News / Railways give thumbs up to Rs 1 trn plan to do away with waiting lists

Railways give thumbs up to Rs 1 trn plan to do away with waiting lists

The Indian Railways plans to procure 7,000-8,000 new train sets over the next 15 years to make train travel more efficient and eliminate waiting lists

Indian Railways
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a bid to meet the surging demand in passenger travel, the Indian Railways is gearing up for a massive investment of Rs 1 trillion in acquiring new trains over the coming years, The Economic Times (ET) reported. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shed light on the upgrade that aims to cater to the nation's evolving transportation needs and eliminate waiting lists in the long term.

The Indian Railways plans to procure 7,000-8,000 new train sets over the next 15 years. Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the goal of replacing ageing rolling stock, with tenders for the procurement expected to be floated in the next 4-5 years. This move aligns with the broader plans of enhancing passenger and domestic goods transportation capabilities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Investment and infrastructure updates required
The national transporter aims to ferry seven billion passengers annually, projecting an increase to 10 billion by 2030. To meet this and to eliminate waiting lists, the number of daily trains needs to increase substantially. Currently, the railways are operating 10,754 trips daily and plans to add 3,000 more. The minister added that the railways expect to close 5,500 to 6,000 kilometres of new tracks, equivalent to 16 kilometres per day, by the end of the ongoing financial year itself.

The completion of the 1337-kilometer Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and progress on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are catalysts for developing new industrial hubs and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals. These initiatives aim to free up tracks, facilitating faster movement of both passengers and goods.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the need for a total investment of Rs 12 trillion in the Indian Railways by 2030 to keep pace with economic growth. This investment will also cover crucial aspects such as track laying, safety technology, and station upgrades.

For the financial year 2023-24, Indian Railways was given a budget Rs 2.4 trillion by the government. Of this, 70 per cent has already been utilised.

Also Read

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Passenger trains in India are getting slower, and your trips longer

'Lapses at multiple levels': What led to Balasore train accident on June 2?

India's first bullet train section to be complete by Aug 2026: Vaishnaw

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest over Parliament security breach

Prepare plan to build new High Court building: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Karnataka HC grants 2-week parole to convict in church blast case

Narayana Murthy cautions the public not to fall prey to deep fake videos

CII youth wing to hold national summit in Chennai on December 21, 22

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian RailwaysIndian RailwayRailway MinisterRailway MinistryRailway BudgetUnion budgetsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story