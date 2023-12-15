Home / India News / Prepare plan to build new High Court building: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Prepare plan to build new High Court building: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Earlier on Thursday, the Telangana Assembly unanimously elected Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly

A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy directed the concerned officials to make the required arrangements to lay the foundation stone of the new Telangana High Court building in January 2024 while having a review meeting on Friday in Hyderabad, said an official statement.

The review meeting on the construction of a new high court building was attended by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and top officials at the MCRHRD Institute of Telangana in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice and lawyers brought to the attention of the Chief Minister the necessity of constructing a new building in view of the dilapidation of the existing High Court building.

In this context, the Chief Minister was asked to grant necessary funds for the construction of a new High Court building on 100 acres in Rajendranagar. The Chief Minister responded positively to this. Officials were ordered to make relevant arrangements.

Similarly, the Chief Justice and lawyers appealed to the CM to take initiative for the construction of court complexes in new districts. The CM also reminded that as the present High Court building is a heritage building, there is an obligation to protect it.

Revanth Reddy assured that the building will be renovated and used for city court or other court buildings. In this review meeting, Chief Secretary to Government Mrs. Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Mr. Naveen Mittal, Secretary to CM Mr. Seshadri, Collectors of Hyderabad and Rangareddy Districts and other officials participated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Telangana Assembly unanimously elected Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said "I wish that under your leadership, the traditions and democratic values of the Legislative Assembly will be preserved... and the dignity of the Legislative Assembly will be upheld with meaningful discussions.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Next Story