Mali community meets Rajasthan's OBC commission, to ask for reservation

Mali community delegation held talks with Rajasthan OBC Commission, asking it to seek reports from all districts on the socio-economic status of group

Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
A Mali community delegation held talks with the Rajasthan OBC Commission on Monday, asking it to seek reports from all districts on the socio-economic status of the group and pressing for a 12 per cent quota in jobs and higher education.

"We are satisfied with the talks held with the Commission. We have asked the Commission to get a report about the community status from district collectors in 10 days, for which it has agreed. The panel was also asked to complete its survey in a month's time," Murari Lal Saini, convenor of Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the protestors continued to block the Jaipur-Agra National Highway for the 11th consecutive day on Monday. Mobile internet service in the affected areas also remained suspended.

The 21-member delegation said the decision to call of the stir will be taken after discussions with community members.

Saini said the delegation also apprised the Commission about the protest situation and the need to take timely action in the backdrop of the recent suicide by a man from the community.

Saini, Mali, Kushwaha, Shakya and Maurya belong to the Mali community. At present, they are under the OBC (other backward classes) category, but are demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also belongs to the same group.

A delegation of the community had met Gehlot on April 25 where he assured them to get a survey done by the OBC Commission.

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

