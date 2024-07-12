Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC denies bail to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed Kumar's bail plea, saying no ground to grant him the relief was made out

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav
Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday denied bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed Kumar's bail plea, saying no ground to grant him the relief was made out.

Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. 

He was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.

Kumar had sought bail, claiming the allegations were false and his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

