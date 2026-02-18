Mallya tells HC he cannot specify return date due to UK travel restrictions

Responding to the court’s query, Senior Advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, read out a statement explaining that his client’s passport had been revoked in 2016 and that a UK court order bars him from leaving England and Wales or applying for, or possessing, any international travel document.

“He is not permitted to leave or attempt to leave England and Wales or apply for or be in possession of any international travel document. In any event, the petitioner is unable to precisely state when he will return to India,” Desai submitted.

Desai further contended that Mallya’s physical presence in India was not a prerequisite for the High Court to examine his challenge to the vires of the statute. He also informed the Bench that an appeal has been filed against the trial court’s order declaring Mallya a fugitive economic offender.

Arguing that appearance in India would render his remedies illusory, Desai said: “If I (Mallya) were to appear (in India), then all these proceedings are irrelevant. Because the section of the statute says that if you appear in the country, then all these orders will be set aside. That is the statute itself. Therefore, I am rendered remedy-less either by an appeal or in a writ if I am challenging the vires.”