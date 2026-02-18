CAQM revokes Grap II curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked actions under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after an improvement in air quality levels, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

The panel stated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi recorded 214 at 4 pm and showed improvement due to favourable meteorological conditions. It said forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicated that air quality was likely to remain in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category in the coming days.

“The AQI of Delhi has shown improvement owing to favourable meteorological conditions and has been recorded 214 at 4:00 PM today i.e. on 18.02.2026. Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in poor/moderate category in coming days,” the order read.

The sub-committee on Grap reviewed the situation and decided to revoke its October 19, 2025, order that had invoked Stage-II actions under the plan with immediate effect. CAQM had revoked Grap IV restrictions on January 20 this year, and Grap III on January 22. Stage I measures to continue The panel said actions under Stage I of the Grap would continue across the National Capital Region to ensure that air quality did not deteriorate again. All implementing agencies were directed to maintain strict monitoring and intensify measures under Stage I. The sub-committee stated that it would keep a close watch on air quality and review the situation periodically for further decisions based on changes in air quality levels and forecasts.

Stage I and Stage II measures of the Grap had remained in force since October 14 and October 19 last year, respectively. The curbs under Stage I include halting unregistered construction, banning open burning, enforcing anti-pollution norms for industries, prohibiting firecrackers, promoting public transport and requiring valid PUC certificates. Light rain shifts AQI levels in Delhi Light rain was reported in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees above the seasonal average. Air quality in Delhi remained in the "poor" category earlier in the day, with the AQI recorded at 227 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.