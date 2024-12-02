Mamata Banerjee calls for UN peacekeeping in Bangladesh amid violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping force in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of religious minorities amidst ongoing violence. She also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

Banerjee’s appeal follows reports of escalating unrest in Bangladesh, where three Hindu priests from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) have been detained. The turmoil began in August when a "student-led" movement forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign, resulting in an Army-led interim government taking charge.

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday (December 2), Banerjee expressed solidarity with the affected individuals, saying, “We have families, properties, and loved ones in Bangladesh. We respect the Indian government’s stance, but atrocities on religious grounds are unacceptable. The central government and the Prime Minister must intervene.”

Attack on minorities in Bangladesh: Appeal to the United Nations

The Chief Minister revealed that she had spoken to Iskcon’s Kolkata unit chief to offer support. She suggested that India could escalate the matter to the United Nations to facilitate the deployment of peacekeeping forces.

While clarifying that she was not interfering in another country’s internal affairs, Banerjee pointed out that her government has previously extended humanitarian assistance to Bangladeshi fishermen and victims of accidents in Indian waters.

Bangladesh 'unrest': Indian government’s response

Last week, PM Modi discussed the issue with S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs. Following their meeting, Jaishankar urged the interim Bangladeshi government to safeguard religious minorities. Speaking in the Parliament, he said that the responsibility for protecting citizens, including minorities, lies with the Bangladeshi authorities. The Indian High Commission has also said that it is closely monitoring the situation in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding religious freedom for all citizens.

Bangladesh 'unrest': Arrests and protests

Two Iskcon priests were arrested on Saturday, with reports indicating that another devotee and the secretary of one of the detained priests are missing. The unrest began with the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former Iskcon member, on charges of sedition. Dhaka has maintained that his arrest has been misinterpreted.

However, protests by Hindu groups have erupted across Bangladesh, including in Dhaka and Chattogram. These groups are demanding stronger legal protections and the establishment of a minority affairs ministry.

Hindus made up 22 per cent of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War. However, the community’s share has dwindled to less than eight per cent due to migration, persecution, and other socio-political factors, making the recent events a matter of significant concern.