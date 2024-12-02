Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goyal calls for sustainable consumption pattern to cut carbon footprint

Piyush Goyal added that environmental challenges are not a function of the carbon emitted through manufacturing, but 'it is a greater function of the carbon caused by (our) consumption'

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Minister Goyal suggested managing that demand in a better and more sustainable way | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:24 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday called for promoting sustainable consumption patterns to cut carbon footprint and resolve issues of environment.

He said that people of the world would have to focus on consuming products which are environmentally sustainable.

"We need to be conscious of the waste and carbon footprint due to our current lifestyle patterns. This is going to be a core of a better future for the world. Unless we address the consumption patterns, we are not going to resolve sustainability and environmental challenges," Goyal said.

The minister was addressing CII's Partnership Summit here.

He added that environmental challenges are not a function of the carbon emitted through manufacturing, but "it is a greater function of the carbon caused by (our) consumption because manufacturing comes only because there is a consumption demand".

He suggested managing that demand in a better and more sustainable way.

Speaking at the event, M K Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry, Israel, said the trade and economic relationship between the two countries is growing.

A corridor, spanning from India through the UAE, Israel, and extending to Europe, would help in further strengthening economic ties, he added.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

