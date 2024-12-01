J'khand CM takes note of 'stopping' potato-laden vehicles on Bengal borders

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday took cognizance on "stopping" of potato-laden vehicles to Jharkhand on Bengal borders, allegedly restricting the supply to the state, an official statement said.

The CM directed chief secretary Alka Tiwari to deal with the matter with immediate effect, it said.

The West Bengal government has allegedly put restriction on interstate supply of the tuber since Thursday in a bid to maintain the stock and keep the price of potato under control in its state, according to a potato traders' association in West Bengal.

On the CM's direction, Tiwari spoke to West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant over phone for disposal of the matter, according to the official statement.

"Pant has assured that a committee will be formed soon to sort out the issue of potato supply," it said.

The price of potato has shot up by Rs 5 a kg in Jharkhand's retail market in the past two days after neighbouring West Bengal reportedly restricted the supply of the tuber, according to an official.

West Bengal meets 60 per cent of Jharkhand's potato demand round the year, while the rest of the demand is met by Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and local production.

Around 50-55 trucks, each containing 20-22 tonne of potato, arrive in Jharkhand from West Bengal.

Former president and advisor of West Bengal Progressive Potato Traders Association (WBPPTA), Bibhas Kumar Dey, on Saturday told PTI over phone, "The West Bengal police have increased vigilance on bordering areas in a bid to curb export of potatoes to other states. Hundreds of potato-laden trucks were sent back during these checks in the past three days. The move is causing a huge loss to traders." He said that they have demanded the West Bengal government to withdraw the restriction by Monday.

"In a joint meeting of the WBPPTA and West Bengal Cold Storage Association on Saturday, we have decided that potatoes will not be taken out from cold storages from Monday night, if restriction is not lifted," Dey said on Sunday.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Saturday urged the newly elected Hemant Soren-led government to hold a talk with the West Bengal government to deal with the situation, as people of the state are already suffering with the rising prices of potatoes.

Meanwhile, Potato traders of West Bengal threatened to go on strike from Tuesday if the state government does not lift restrictions on selling to other states.

West Bengal recently re-imposed curbs on selling potatoes to neighbouring states in an effort to control the prices in the local markets. Potatoes are retailing at Rs 35-40 per kg in the local markets.