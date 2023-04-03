Home / India News / Trai plans to repeal regulation on dial-up, leased line internet service

TRAI said that there are no dial-up subscribers now and high-speed broadband services are being provided through optical fibres, wireless technologies such as 4G

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday issued a draft to repeal the regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said that there are no dial-up subscribers now and high-speed broadband services are being provided through optical fibres, wireless technologies such as 4G.

"Authority decided to repeal the Regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001 (4 of 2001) with effect from the date of its notification in the Official Gazette," the draft said.

TRAI has sought comments on the draft by April 17.

The regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001, was notified with the primary aim of specifying the quality of service benchmarks to be achieved by the service providers, ensure customer satisfaction with the network performance and to protect the interests of subscribers of the internet service.

Under these regulations, no performance report submission by the service provider was subscribed.

Topics :TRAI internet serviceTelecom regulator

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

