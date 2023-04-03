Karnataka polls: BJP to finalise first list on April 8, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that BJP will finalise its first list of candidates for the May 10 state Assembly polls on April 8.

While interacting with reporters, Chief Minister Bommai said that the opinions of all the leaders have been taken and will be discussed in the state-level core committee meeting to be held in the next two days.

Then the Central Parliamentary Board meeting will take place on April 8 where the list will be finalised, he stated.

However, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is currently in Shikaripura, said that the list will be out in two days. During the two-day core committee meeting, confusion regarding the issue of tickets in Belagavi and Shivamogga will end.

"As per the wishes of people, B.Y. Vijayendra (his son) would contest from Shikaripura constituency and register a victory with the highest margin," Yediyurappa stated.

Vijayendra has also confirmed that he is contesting elections from Shikaripura constituency as per the directions of the party. BJP is going to come back to power in the state, he asserted.

Meanwhile, the district core committee meeting was held in Belagavi this morning. The district has 18 Assembly constituencies and is crucial for BJP to win as many seats here.

Among the 18 seats, BJP had won 13 seats in the last assembly elections and Congress managed to bag five. The BJP is aspiring to win 14 to 17 seats, whereas Congress is hoping to win seven.

The deaths of minister Umesh Katti, MP Suresh Angadi had weakened the BJP in the district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a mega roadshow in Belagavi where Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also held a public rally.

--IANS

mka/shb/