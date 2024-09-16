Mamata invites junior doctors for negotiation meeting 'fifth & final' time

The West Bengal government has once again summoned protesting junior doctors for a meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat.

In an email sent by state Chief Secretary Manoj Panth on Monday (September 16), it was announced that "this is the fifth and final time we are reaching out" and that "there will be no live streaming or videography of the meeting… Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both parties". The email noted that the meeting would commence at 5 pm that day.

“The same delegation which attended the previous discussions is requested to arrive at the venue by 4.45 pm today,” the email mentioned.

This development follows two previous failed attempts at negotiation between the CM and doctors, held at Nabanna (the state secretariat) and Banerjee’s residence. The discussions faltered over the state government’s refusal to allow live streaming of the meeting. This call for a final meeting comes just a day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the RG Kar Medical Hospital rape and murder case.

Notably, Banerjee had visited protestors near Swasthya Bhavan on Sunday (September 15) in a bid to resolve the deadlock. She said that her position as CM is secondary to the concerns of the people and requested time to investigate the officials whose resignation the protestors were demanding.

“In view of the Honourable Supreme Court order dated September 9, 2024, directing junior doctors to resume duties by 5 pm on September 10, 2024, it is our duty as law-abiding citizens to comply with the apex court’s directive,” the email stated.

“We trust that reason will prevail, and as mutually agreed and as per your media statement the previous day – there will be no live streaming or videography of the meeting, given that the matter is sub judice in the highest court of the country,” it mentioned.

“In line with our discussion from the previous day, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind,” Panth wrote.

Reasons behind doctors’ protest

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive for junior doctors to resume work, the doctors’ protest continues. Since Tuesday (September 10), the doctors have been demonstrating outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Bengal government's health department. The protesting doctors have put forth five demands to the West Bengal government, including:

Punishment for those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and for the destruction of evidence.

Disciplinary action against former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh.

The resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam.

Adequate security measures for healthcare workers.

The eradication of the ‘threat culture’ within government healthcare institutions.

CBI suspects possible larger conspiracy?

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which assumed control of the probe following a direction from the Calcutta High Court, has arrested former RG Kar College principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mandal for delays in filing the FIR and tampering with evidence. Both individuals will remain in custody until September 17.