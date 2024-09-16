Can democracy be preserved through human chain? Kumaraswamy asks Congress

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday took a dig at the Congress government in Karnataka for hoarding a massive human chain in the name of democracy, while questioning the delay over holding the polls to local bodies, which are "fundamental pillars of democracy".

He urged the government to announce elections for local bodies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Karnataka government on Sunday marked the 'International Day of Democracy' by forming a 'historic' 2,500-km-long human chain across the state, as a symbol of equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance.

"In the guise of promoting human welfare you (government) formed a human chain. The Congress government in Karnataka shows no concern for democracy. If they did, they would first conduct elections for local bodies. Since coming to power, they have not conducted elections for the fundamental pillars of democracy -- the zilla and taluk panchayat and the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike). Why?," Kumaraswamy questioned in a post on 'X'.