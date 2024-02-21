'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the Sandeshkhali issue in West Bengal and asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still defending it.

"Sandeskhali issue is serious. What is emerging about the blatant assault, humiliating treatment, and sexual assault of women is a shame on our society and democracy. Mamata Banerjee is still defending it. Why?" asked BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"One journalist was also arrested. What does Mamata Banerjee want to hide, and why? To save her political reputation, a woman CM is risking the honour of women. Why? Where has her conscience died? Why are the parties silent? I heard that a woman leader of the CPI(M) visited the area but the CPI(M) has not opposed it (the incident), it has not made a public comment. Rahul Gandhi is silent," the BJP MP said.

"I visited all the villages. 14 of our BJP workers are in jail. People in this area are very happy. The CBI has arrived and the state police have gone away. They will get justice. The rapists, looters, mafia and vote looters will all go to jail - they are all the people of Mamata. Not only Shibu or Uttam Sardar but action should also be taken against all the people who are close to Shahjahan. Our leaders will continue coming here," said Adhikari.

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing widespread protests for the past few days. Women residing in the village held protests on the streets demanding the immediate arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates for allegedly subjecting them to years of torture and sexual harassment.

Sheikh has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.