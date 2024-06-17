Home / India News / Mamata to visit train accident site in New Jalpaiguri, review relief ops

Mamata to visit train accident site in New Jalpaiguri, review relief ops

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Monday visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of relief operations, an official said.

At least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured, after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
 

"The chief minister is going to visit the accident spot in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of the relief operations," the official told PTI.

The three rear compartments derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, railway officials said.
 


First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

