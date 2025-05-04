Home / India News / Man breaks into Seema Haider's home, claims she used 'black magic': Police

Man breaks into Seema Haider's home, claims she used 'black magic': Police

Police identified the accused as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat

seema haider
Haider, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into Seema Haider's house here on Saturday, officials said. He claimed that she had done "black magic" on him.

Police identified the accused as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat.

They said that Tejas seemed "mentally disturbed" and tried to enter Seema's residence around 7 pm. 

"He hails from Gujarat and took a general coach ticket of a train from Gujarat to New Delhi. From New Delhi Railway station he reached the village by bus. He has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone," Sujeet Updhyay, Incharge at Rabupura Kotwali told PTI.

Tejas was arrested, he said.

"During integration, he told police that Seema has done black magic on him," Upadhyay said.

Also Read

Scheme for affordable plots near Jewar Airport & Noida: Here's how to apply

Max Estates acquires stalled 'Delhi One' project, to invest ₹1,400 crore

Swiggy's new SNACC app now delivering in Noida, Gurugram in 10 minutes

Godrej sells Rs 2,000 crore worth of homes at Noida luxury project launch

Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr at launch of Noida project

Further investigation is underway, he added. 

Haider, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal. She captured headlines that July when Indian authorities found her living with Sachin Meena, 27, whom she now claims to have married, in the Greater Noida area.

She has four children from her Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider and a daughter with Sachin.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets Indian representatives in London

Waqf Act: AIMPLB questions correctness of Centre's affidavit in SC

WAVES Bazaar fuels global entertainment ties with ₹800 crore deals

Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi, discusses Pahalgam attack, J-K issues

We must phase out old vehicles faster to fight air pollution: VP Dhankhar

Topics :noidaUttar Pradeshblack magic

First Published: May 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story