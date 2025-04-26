Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Let me stay, I'm India's daughter-in-law now,' pleads Seema Haider

'Let me stay, I'm India's daughter-in-law now,' pleads Seema Haider

Haider made headlines in 2023 when she left Pakistan to marry her Indian lover, Sachin Meena

Haider claims that she adopted Hinduism after marrying Sachin Meena | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Noida (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

I was Pakistan's daughter, but now I'm India's daughter-in-law, says Seema Haider as she fears deportation after the government suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals as part of a series of retaliatory steps following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Haider made headlines in 2023 when she left Pakistan to marry her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. She was already married back home in Sindh province but had illegally entered India via Nepal along with her four children.

In a video being shared on social media platforms, Seema says, "I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) to let me stay in India"  Haider claims that she adopted Hinduism after marrying Meena.

 

Despite the countrywide backlash, her lawyer is hopeful that she will be allowed to live in India, as, he claimed, she was no longer a Pakistani citizen.

"Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre's directive should not apply to her," Advocate AP Singh told PTI on Thursday.

I appeal to Modi ji and Yogi ji that I am in their refuge now. I was Pakistan's daughter but now I'm the daughter-in-law of India. Let me stay here," Haider said in the video.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a series of retaliatory steps, including suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals, on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs also announced that all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be cancelled effective April 27. Medical visas will remain valid only until April 29. All Pakistani nationals currently in India have been instructed to leave the country before their visa expires.

Haider left her home in Karachi in May, 2023 and came to India. In July, Indian authorities caught her living with Meena in Rabupura area of Uttar Pradesh's ??Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The two reportedly came in contact while playing online games in 2019.

At present, the couple lives in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

