Man falls into borewell in Keshopur: Atishi visits water treatment plant

The minister was briefed about the rescue operation by the teams deployed at the spot

Delhi Water Minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Water Minister Atishi on Sunday visited the Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur where a man fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell and said that action would be taken against the official who was responsible for this sewage treatment plant.

The minister was briefed about the rescue operation by the teams deployed at the spot.

"I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this STP (sewage treatment plant)," Atishi told PTI.

She said that the borewell surrounding was completely locked when the rescue teams arrived and added that the police are looking into the matter.
 

The minister also sought a compliance report within 48 hours.

"A deeply unfortunate incident has taken place in Delhi today where someone has fallen into an abandoned borewell in the Keshopur STP. While this borewell was on land that had been handed over to the Delhi Metro in 2020, nonetheless it is our responsibility to examine if any lapses have taken place on the part of the DJB and to ensure that no such incident takes place in the future," the letter to the chief secretary read.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) are leading the rescue efforts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, "A PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at night informing that a person had fallen into the borewell at the Keshopur (Delhi) Jal Board office.

Topics :AtishiDelhi Jal BoardDelhi governmentAAP government

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

