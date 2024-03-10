Home / India News / Former SC judge A M Khanwilkar administered oath as Lokpal chairperson

Former SC judge A M Khanwilkar administered oath as Lokpal chairperson

The President administered the oath of office of chairperson, Lokpal to Khanwilkar at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Sunday evening, according to an official statement

Image: x @rashtrapatibhvn
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Supreme Court judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar was administered the oath of office as the Lokpal chairperson by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday, officials said.
 

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar, 66, served as a judge of the apex court from May 13, 2016 to July 29, 2022.

The President administered the oath of office of chairperson, Lokpal to Khanwilkar at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal last month, nearly two years after the post fell vacant following the retirement of Pinaki Chandra Ghose on May 27, 2022.

Also Read

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

Former SC judge A M Khanwilkar appointed as the Lokpal chairperson

Dhankhar mimicry row takes centrestage, President Murmu expresses dismay

PM Modi to witness tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran on Tue

Anand Mahindra urges govt to make 'life simpler' for Indian innovators

MP to provide Rs 40k aid to labourers for purchasing e-scooters: CM Yadav

Spectrum auction: Centre keeps reserve price of expensive bands unchanged

My days in India were colourful, says Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiSupreme CourtLokpalRashtrapati BhavanPresident of India

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story